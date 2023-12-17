Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Expands By 18.4%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) by 1,197.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TDH Stock Down 26.0 %

Shares of PETZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 182,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. TDH has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

