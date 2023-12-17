Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $407.32 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $407.32 million and $12.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,086.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00172944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00544080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00400660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00118587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,956,795,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,932,400,354 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.