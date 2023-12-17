SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $319.72 million and $34.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.3521397 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32198504 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $49,945,440.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

