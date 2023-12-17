Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
BLCN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.