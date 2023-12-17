Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BLCN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

