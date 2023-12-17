Sourceless 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,359.93 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $209.65 million and $7,359.93 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,587.70 or 1.00090583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012199 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00932111 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,805.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

