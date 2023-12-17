Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

