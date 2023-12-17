STASIS EURO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.84 million and $1.16 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

