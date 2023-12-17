Status Market Capitalization Hits $165.02 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $165.02 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,096.82 or 1.00025418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011986 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009838 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003660 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,231,525 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,231,524.941378 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04212952 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,228,389.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

