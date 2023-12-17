Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $115.52 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $115.52 million and $12.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,086.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00172944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00544080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00400660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00118587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,997,866 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

