Stratis Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Stratis has a market cap of $192.71 million and $111.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.00 or 0.05305781 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00099626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,373,487 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

