Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Update

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 736,200 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 26.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

SDIG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 336,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.43.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 106.91%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

