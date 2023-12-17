Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 263,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $84,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 50,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $220.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

