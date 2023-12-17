The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The InterGroup Price Performance

Shares of INTG traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

About The InterGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of The InterGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

