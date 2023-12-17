Threshold Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $236.48 million and $12.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02450193 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,638,186.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

