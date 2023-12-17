Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

TSL stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a one year low of C$2.78 and a one year high of C$3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.37 million for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel will post 0.3997155 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.