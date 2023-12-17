Ultra Market Cap Reaches $86.40 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $86.40 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,089.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00547190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00114497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00027099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26512162 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,935,734.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

