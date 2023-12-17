Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.32 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Velas has a market cap of $32.32 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005298 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,534,950,024 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,950,025 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

