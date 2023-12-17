Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,903.39

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $10,903.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00172023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.00548565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00408445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00116389 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,305,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

