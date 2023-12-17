VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 500.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.