VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CSB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $58.80.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
