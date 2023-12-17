VVS Finance (VVS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.44 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $147.44 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,205,643,653,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,633,003,030,348 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

