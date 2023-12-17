WAX (WAXP) Price Down 6.6% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $229.98 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,098,650,562 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,057,850 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,098,238,543.5058875 with 3,386,645,834.765033 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07133867 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $14,571,304.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

