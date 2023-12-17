XRP (XRP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $978.81 Million

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. XRP has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion and approximately $978.81 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,151,135 coins and its circulating supply is 54,005,597,115 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
