A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.39. 910,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.