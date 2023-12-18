Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.09

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Agile Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

