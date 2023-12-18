Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 0.4%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.79). Approximately 154,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 442,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.80).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of £417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Alfa Financial Software

In related news, insider Chris Sullivan purchased 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £244,900 ($309,725.56). 63.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

