Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $77.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00095466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00024101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005197 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,610,942 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

