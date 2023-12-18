Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $77.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00095466 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00024101 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025687 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC.
About Algorand
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,610,942 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
