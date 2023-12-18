Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.06). Approximately 144,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 407,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.34) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.69) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £457.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,333.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,666.67%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

