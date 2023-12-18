Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Down 14.3%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Amarillo Biosciences Trading Down 14.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60.
About Amarillo Biosciences
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amarillo Biosciences
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.