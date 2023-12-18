Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

AMPH traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $58.06. 341,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,122. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,625 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

