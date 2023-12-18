Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $957,821.81 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AAOI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,485. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $799.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
