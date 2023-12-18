Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $957,821.81 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAOI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,485. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $799.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

