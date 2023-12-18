Arweave Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.48 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $9.19 or 0.00021405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $601.79 million and $44.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00533916 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00113741 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.