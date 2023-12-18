ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Shares Up 1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.22. 755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 445 ($5.63) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 500 ($6.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

