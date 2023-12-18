Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $776,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $187.45. 2,280,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $192.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

