AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $269,438.40 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Alan Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 0.89. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

