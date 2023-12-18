Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.63. The company had a trading volume of 149,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

