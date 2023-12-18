Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,134 shares of company stock valued at $501,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

BKKT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 4,356,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bakkt will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

