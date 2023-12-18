Bancor One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.03 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Bancor has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $97.69 million and $8.03 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.99 or 1.00043968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,786,051 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,795,973.4385214 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.69143954 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 385 active market(s) with $7,570,942.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

