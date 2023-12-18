Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) received a C$64.00 target price from Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$62.39. 1,206,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.59. The company has a market cap of C$75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

