Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance
NYSE BNED traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 396,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
