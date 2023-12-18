Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNED traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 396,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

