BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.06.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2793062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
