BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.06.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,523. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The firm has a market cap of C$47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2793062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.