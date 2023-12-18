BitDAO Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $73,052.87 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization aimed at boosting the decentralized economy. It is collectively owned and managed by its community of BIT token holders, who propose and vote on various matters. BIT tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to submit proposals and vote on issues. They also foster development and adoption of BIT-enabled products. The BitDAO Treasury, using Safe, manages the organization’s assets. The BIT token, modelled on Compound Finance’s COMP token, supports delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, with plans for on-chain governance in the future.”

