BITICA COIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $143,499.24 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $219,964.07 and $143,499.24 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,037,721,545 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001484 USD and is down -22.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $180,736.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

