BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,399,154.70 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,622 shares in the company, valued at $202,991,967.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BCAT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 405,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,527. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

