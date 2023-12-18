BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,399,154.70 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,622 shares in the company, valued at $202,991,967.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.
  • On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BCAT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 405,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,527. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.