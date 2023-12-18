Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.62.
Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter.
Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bluegreen Vacations
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.