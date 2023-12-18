Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

