BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Down 0.7%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.50 and last traded at C$20.51. 16,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 19,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.66.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.32.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

