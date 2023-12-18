BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
DSM stock remained flat at $5.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
