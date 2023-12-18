Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $21,793,800.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.26 on Monday, hitting $1,147.00. 5,471,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,988. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $926.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $882.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

