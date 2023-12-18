Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $21,793,800.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.26 on Monday, hitting $1,147.00. 5,471,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,988. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $926.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $882.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.
View Our Latest Report on AVGO
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.