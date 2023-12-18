Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$98.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$95.41.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$85.12. 1,475,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total value of C$8,340,050.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,022. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.