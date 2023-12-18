Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Trading 16.7% Higher

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 131,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 63,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

