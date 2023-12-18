CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.72

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 81315385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.38.

In related news, insider Steen Feldskov purchased 1,391,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £27,822.46 ($34,926.51). 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

